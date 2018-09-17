Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2018-09-17

police & fire

Suspected Drug Dealing Trio Nabbed In Area

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Left to right: Stephanie Reis, Raquan Brown, Raymond Rivera.
Left to right: Stephanie Reis, Raquan Brown, Raymond Rivera. Photo Credit: Zak Failla

An extensive, multi-agency law enforcement investigation led to the apprehension of three alleged drug dealers who were busted with heroin, crack cocaine and cash in Orange County.

The Port Jervis Police Department announced the arrests of Sparrow Bush residents Stephanie Reis, 27, Raymond Rivera, 22 and Bronx resident Raquan Brown, 24, who were each caught red-handed with quantities of drugs following the lengthy investigation into drug sales in Orange County.

Following a surveillance operation, Reis was arrested without incident on Aug. 22 on Pike Street, where she was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. She was in possession of 159 bags of heroin at the time of her arrest, and a stack of cash.

Rivera attempted to flee on foot when approached by police in the area, and proceeded to resist arrest as officers attempted to take him into custody on East Main Street. He was eventually captured after a several block pursuit while in possession of 50 bags of heroin. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Brown was charged by detectives with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell following a surveillance operation on Aug. 7. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of crack cocaine, which was packaged for sale.

Both Reis and Rivera were arraigned in Port Jervis City Court and remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office - Rivera in lieu of $100,000 cash bail and Reis without bail. They are awaiting an appearance in front of an Orange County Grand Jury. Brown was remanded to the Orange County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer the charge.

Police noted that the arrests came as part of an investigation conducted by a multi-agency team consisting of investigators from the  Port Jervis Police Department, New York State Police and the FBI Mid-Hudson Safe Streets Task Force investigating the sales of crack cocaine and heroin in the City of Port Jervis.

