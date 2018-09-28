Suspicious Message On Bathroom Stall Prompts School Evacuation In Rockland

A threat written on the wall of a bathroom stall led to the evacuation of a Rockland County middle school.

South Orangetown Middle School, at 160 Van Wyck Road in Blauvelt, was evacuated around 9:30 a.m., Monday after staff were made aware of the message, said officials with the South Orangetown Superintendent's office.

Police evacuated the building and brought in bomb-sniffing dogs from the Rockland County Sheriff's Office. The school was searched and deemed safe, with students and staff returning inside around 11 a.m. officials said.

The threat was not directed at anyone or a specific group.

Police did not return calls or emails to comment on the event.

