police & fire

SWAT Team Apprehends Armed Robbery Suspect After Shots Fired In Greenburgh

Joe Lombardi
Tony Mauro
Tony Mauro Photo Credit: Greenburgh Police Department

A suspect in an early morning armed robbery is behind bars after he was apprehended by a SWAT team in a wooded area in Westchester.

Greenburgh Police patrol units heard gunshots when they responded to Saw Mill River Road in the Elmsford section of town for a report of an armed robbery in progress just before 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 16, said Sgt. Brian Matthews.

Uniform officers confronted an armed offender who fled on foot into a wooded area. A perimeter was established and additional resources such as the Greenburgh Police SWAT team, Greenburgh detectives and Greenburgh Crisis Negotiation teams deployed to the scene.

Greenburgh detectives obtained pertinent information from the scene to identify the suspect, and, after an exhausting search through a wooded area, he was apprehended by the members of the SWAT team.

Tony Mauro, a 37-year-old resident of Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, was charged with first-degree attempted assault, first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Mauro was processed and held for arraignment at the Greenburgh Town Court.

Greenburgh Police were assisted by the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

