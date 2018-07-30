Contact Us
Teen Accused Of Raping Child In Haverstraw

Kathy Reakes
A Garnerville teen was arraigned on charges he raped a child under 13. Photo Credit: Contributed

A Garnerville teen accused of raping a child in Haverstraw was arraigned on the charges, according to lohud.com.

Francis Debord, 19, was arraigned on Tuesday on charges that he raped a child under the age of 13 between Aug. 1, 2017, and Oct. 31, 2017, said lohud.com.

Officials with the Rockland County District Attorney's Office said they could not provide details or charges in the case because Debord was 18 years old at the time of his arrest.

No other information on the case was available.

Debord was released following his arraignment, lohud.com said.

