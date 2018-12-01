Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

police & fire

Teen Employee Nabbed Making Purchases With Stolen Credit Card, Police Say

Valerie Musson
19-year-old Owusu A. Agyeman of Middletown
19-year-old Owusu A. Agyeman of Middletown Photo Credit: Town of Wallkill Police

A local teen was arrested and faces multiple charges after Town of Wallkill investigators allegedly discovered him using a stolen credit to make online purchases.

Owusu A. Agyeman, 19, an employee of Staples at 470 Route 211E in Wallkill, is said to have taken photographs of the victim’s credit card before making various online purchases from Amazon, the NFL Shop, and Venmo in mid-October.

Town of Wallkill Police arrested Agyeman and charged him with unlawful possession of personal information as well as petit larceny on Thursday, Nov. 29 around 1:20 p.m..

Agyeman was released and given an appearance ticket. His court date is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. in the Town of Wallkill.

