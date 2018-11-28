Teen Nabbed In Nyack Graffiti Bust

A teenager attempted to avoid police after being caught by investigators looking into a graffiti incident in Nyack.

Officers on patrol from the Orangetown Police Department were notified by a passerby at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, of a person making graffiti on New Street.

Patrols responded to the scene of the reported graffiti, where they found a 15-year-old who attempted to flee from the officers, but was quickly caught and taken into police custody.

Police said that the teenage suspect, whose name will not be released due to his status of a youthful offender, was brought back to Orangetown Police Headquarters for processing. He is facing numerous criminal mischief and making graffiti charges for several incidents that occurred in the past month.

The teen was released to his parents and his charges are being handled in Rockland County Family Court.

