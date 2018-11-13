Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Projected Accumulations For Nor'easter Increase Again; Gusty Winds Could Cause Power Outages
police & fire

These 10 Men Are Wanted In Rockland, Sheriff's Office Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Rockland County Sheriff's Office have released the information of 10 wanted men.
The Rockland County Sheriff's Office have released the information of 10 wanted men. Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

Recognize any of these wanted men?

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate 10 men wanted for various criminal and family court warrants. In response, they released a poster of the 10 suspects, complete with their information and last known addresses.

Among the wanted men listed by the Sheriff’s Office:

  • Steven Esmail, 47, whose last known address was in Middletown. He is wanted on burglary and grand larceny charges;
  • Jean Baptiste Colbert, 23, whose last known address was in Nanuet. He is wanted on sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child charges;
  • Noelit Zarete-Barenca, 31 whose last known address was in Spring Valley. He is wanted on a robbery charge;
  • Vestal Taras, 35, whose last known address was in Yonkers. He is wanted on grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property charges;
  • John Stiehl, 56, whose last known address was in Chestnut Ridge. He is wanted on a DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle charge;
  • Mark Gruschwitz, 57, whose last known address was unknown. He is wanted on robbery and attempted assault charges;
  • Titi Argueta-Velasquez, 34, whose last known address was in Monsey. He is wanted on a DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle charge;
  • Oscar Murcia-Ramos, 28, whose last known address was in Spring Valley. He is wanted on an assault charge;
  • Jorge Gonzalez-Arencio, 43, whose last known address was in Spring Valley. He is wanted on an endangering the welfare of a child charge, and;
  • Jorge Barrientos-Gonzalez, whose last known address was in Spring Valley. He is wanted on strangulation, assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Anyone with any information regarding the wanted men has been asked to contact the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office by calling (845) 638-5401.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.