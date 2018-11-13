These 10 Men Are Wanted In Rockland, Sheriff's Office Says

Recognize any of these wanted men?

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate 10 men wanted for various criminal and family court warrants. In response, they released a poster of the 10 suspects, complete with their information and last known addresses.

Among the wanted men listed by the Sheriff’s Office:

Steven Esmail, 47, whose last known address was in Middletown. He is wanted on burglary and grand larceny charges;

Jean Baptiste Colbert, 23, whose last known address was in Nanuet. He is wanted on sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child charges;

Noelit Zarete-Barenca, 31 whose last known address was in Spring Valley. He is wanted on a robbery charge;

Vestal Taras, 35, whose last known address was in Yonkers. He is wanted on grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property charges;

John Stiehl, 56, whose last known address was in Chestnut Ridge. He is wanted on a DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle charge;

Mark Gruschwitz, 57, whose last known address was unknown. He is wanted on robbery and attempted assault charges;

Titi Argueta-Velasquez, 34, whose last known address was in Monsey. He is wanted on a DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle charge;

Oscar Murcia-Ramos, 28, whose last known address was in Spring Valley. He is wanted on an assault charge;

Jorge Gonzalez-Arencio, 43, whose last known address was in Spring Valley. He is wanted on an endangering the welfare of a child charge, and;

Jorge Barrientos-Gonzalez, whose last known address was in Spring Valley. He is wanted on strangulation, assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Anyone with any information regarding the wanted men has been asked to contact the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office by calling (845) 638-5401.

