Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Car Fire Shuts Down PIP Stretch
police & fire

Three Children, Pregnant Woman Among Six Hospitalized After Rockland Crash

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Several children and a pregnant woman were hospitalized following a two-car crash in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Several children and a pregnant woman were hospitalized following a two-car crash in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Several children and a pregnant woman were hospitalized following a two-car crash in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Three children and a pregnant woman were among six people hospitalized following a serious crash in Rockland.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department responded to the intersection of Lime Kiln Road and Wilder Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, where there was a reported two-car crash that left several with injuries.

Police said that the investigation into the crash determined that a woman driving a 2015 Honda Odyssey that was traveling on Lime Kiln Road collided with a 2011 Toyota Prius that was traveling north on Wilder Road.

The 37-year-old woman driving the Honda and her three children - 1, 3 and 5 years old - were transported to the Westchester Medical Center with minor injuries. The 28-year-old driver of the Toyota and his 22-year-old pregnant wife were transported by Hatzolah Ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the crash remains under investigation and no other information is currently available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.