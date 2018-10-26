Three Ramapo Police Officers Become Sergeants

Three Ramapo Police officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant during Wednesday's Ramapo Town Board meeting.

The officers promoted included Shawn Baker, who has worked for the department for more than 17 years as a patrol officer, traffic safety officer, an accident reconstructionist, and as a field training officer.

Christopher Rogers has worked for 12 years for the department and before his promotion worked as a patrol officer, sketch artist, a field officer, and as an Adopt-a-Cop.

James Tesseyman has worked with the department for five years. He has serviced as a patrol officer, field training officer, and as an Adopt-a-Cop.

