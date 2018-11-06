Three Stony Point Men Busted On Gun, Marijuana Charges

Three Stony Point men, all age 20, were busted on a variety of drug and weapons charges after police spotted them sitting in a parked vehicle with smoke pouring out of the windows.

Alec Norbeck, Christian Flora-Cartier and Daniel Contreras were arrested around 1:54 a.m. Friday after a Stony Point police officer observed a vehicle parked on Battalion Drive, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Walking up to the vehicle, the officer could see smoke coming out of the windows and smell marijuana as he approached. While talking with the men, they all admitted to smoking pot in the vehicle, Hylas said.

A further investigation led police to a backpack in the vehicle that contained 78 grams of pot, two vials of concentrated cannabis oil, and a fully charged stun gun, all belonging to the driver of the vehicle, Flora-Cartier, Hylas stated.

The two passengers were also found to be in possession of marijuana.

They were arrested and released on their own recognizance and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

