Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Stuck Breakneck Ridge Teen Hiker Issued A Ticket Following Rescue
police & fire

Three Stony Point Men Busted On Gun, Marijuana Charges

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Alec Norbeck Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department
Christian Flora-Cartier Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department
Daniel Contreras Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department

Three Stony Point men, all age 20, were busted on a variety of drug and weapons charges after police spotted them sitting in a parked vehicle with smoke pouring out of the windows.

Alec Norbeck, Christian Flora-Cartier and Daniel Contreras were arrested around 1:54 a.m. Friday after a Stony Point police officer observed a vehicle parked on Battalion Drive, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Walking up to the vehicle, the officer could see smoke coming out of the windows and smell marijuana as he approached. While talking with the men, they all admitted to smoking pot in the vehicle, Hylas said.

A further investigation led police to a backpack in the vehicle that contained 78 grams of pot, two vials of concentrated cannabis oil, and a fully charged stun gun, all belonging to the driver of the vehicle, Flora-Cartier, Hylas stated.

The two passengers were also found to be in possession of marijuana.

They were arrested and released on their own recognizance and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.