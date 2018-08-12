Tomkins Cove Man Nabbed With Pills, No License, Police Say

A 54-year-old area man was arrested for alleged possession of drugs after being stopped for an unsecured license plate.

Eric Halstead, of Tomkins Cove, was arrested Friday, Aug. 10 when a Stony Point Police officer stopped him on Bayview Drive after noticing an unsecured rear license plate, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Upon further investigation, police found that Halstead was driving with a revoked license and was in possession of 8.5 alprazolam pills, which were located in an unmarked pill bottle, Hylas said.

Halstead was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4.

