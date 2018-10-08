Contact Us
Tractor-Trailer Overturns, Spilling Contents, Closing Lane On Route 17

A tractor-trailer flipped on its side after clipping another vehicle. Photo Credit: New York State Police
One lane of traffic is closed on Route 17 following a crash. Photo Credit: New York State Police

The contents of a tractor-trailer that clipped another vehicle are spread in the median of Route 17, following the crash.

The incident took place around noon Thursday on Route 17 in Monticello, causing the driver to flip the trailer on its side, said New York State Trooper Steve Nevel.

One lane is blocked, but traffic is flowing, Nevel said.

No one was injured in the crash.

Motorists should expect some slowdowns as the debris is cleaned up.

