Tractor-Trailer Overturns, Spilling Contents On Route 17

This story has been updated.

The contents of a tractor-trailer that clipped another vehicle are spread in the median of Route 17, following the crash.

The incident took place around noon Thursday on Route 17 in Monticello, causing the driver to flip the trailer on its side, said New York State Trooper Steve Nevel.

One lane was blocked for more than an hour.

No one was injured in the crash.

Motorists should expect some slowdowns as the debris is cleaned up.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.