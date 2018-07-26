Contact Us
Breaking News: Search For Man Missing In Hudson River To Be Suspended
Traffic Stop Results In Felony Drug Possession Charge For Man, 30

Orlando Calderon
Orlando Calderon Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 30-year-old man is behind bars after a traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway resulted in the discovery of a variety of drugs, state police said.

Troopers stopped a 2008 Honda on the Taconic in the town of Milan in Dutchess County on Friday, July 27 at approximately 4:20 p.m.

While interviewing the occupants, a strong odor of marijuana was detected, state police said. An investigation found the passenger, Orlando Calderon of the Brooklyn, possessed approximately 38 grams of marijuana, Adderall pills and 9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, according to police.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

Calderon was arraigned before the town of Milan Court, and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $3,000 cash bail or $6,000 bond.

Calderon is next scheduled to appear before the town of Milan Court on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

