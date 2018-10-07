Transformer Fire Causes Fuses To Explode In West Nyack

A fire inside a transformer at the Orange & Rockland Utilities substation in West Nyack caused three fuses to pop startling residents in the area.

The incident took place around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the substation at 195 E. Route 59 in West Nyack, said Mike Donovan, spokesman for O&R.

According to Donovan, a small fire broke out in the transformer located inside the substation. West Nyack firefighters were called to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, but during the process, the three fuses popped.

No one was injured.

