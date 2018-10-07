Contact Us
police & fire

Transformer Fire Causes Fuses To Explode In West Nyack

A transformer fire at an O&R substation caused a large noise when three fuses popped.
A transformer fire at an O&R substation caused a large noise when three fuses popped.

A fire inside a transformer at the Orange & Rockland Utilities substation in West Nyack caused three fuses to pop startling residents in the area.

The incident took place around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the substation at 195 E. Route 59 in West Nyack, said Mike Donovan, spokesman for O&R.

According to Donovan, a small fire broke out in the transformer located inside the substation. West Nyack firefighters were called to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, but during the process, the three fuses popped.

No one was injured.

