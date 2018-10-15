Contact Us
police & fire

Trio Nabbed With 60 Pounds Of Nitrous Oxide In I-87 Stop

Evelyn Candelaria Photo Credit: New York State Police
Dennis Andaluz Photo Credit: New York State Police
Daniel A. Figueroa Photo Credit: New York State Police

Three people in possession of more than 50 pounds of Nitrous Oxide were busted by New York State Police troopers during a traffic stop on I-87 in Orange County.

Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by Bronx resident Dennis Andaluz, 51, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17, when he committed a traffic violation. During the subsequent stop, police said that “probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants was established.”

During the search, police found that Andaluz and his passengers, Bronx resident Evelyn Candelaria, 55 and Palisades Park resident Daniel Figueroa, 41, in possession of 60 pounds of Nitrous Oxide and a gram of marijuana, and they were arrested.

At New York State Police Headquarters in Newburgh, the three were charged with unlawful possession of noxious matter and illegal use or sale of nitrous oxide. Additionally, Andaluz was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and cited for vehicle and traffic violations. Figueroa was charged as a fugitive from justice.

Andaluz and Candelaria were released and scheduled to appear in the Town of Woodbury Court. Figueroa is currently awaiting arraignment.

