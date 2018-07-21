Trooper Involved In Four-Vehicle Crash In Area, State Police Say

A New York State Trooper was involved in a four-vehicle crash on Route 211 in Orange County that caused minor injuries.

The crash occurred around 7:05 p.m. Sunday in Middletown as the trooper was responding to another call when he was involved in the pileup, said State Police Spokesman Trooper Steven Nevel.

Nevel, who did not have details of how the crash occurred, said there were several minor injuries.

"The crash is under investigation at this time," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

