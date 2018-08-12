Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Two-Alarm Fire Prompts Evacuation At Area Sewage Treatment Plant

Read More Stories
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a sewage treatment plant.
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a sewage treatment plant. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Fire companies from numerous Orange County fire departments are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at the Highland Falls sewage treatment plant.

The fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday at the plant located at 95 Rose Drive, just east of Main Street in the village of Highland Falls, police said.

There was a brief evacuation for safety purposes, but has since been lifted, the police department said.

The fire has been contained to the filtration plant.

This is a developing story, check back to Daily Voice for updates.

