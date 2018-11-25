Two Caught With Forged Vehicle Credentials On I-87 In Rockland

Two Westchester men are behind bars after being busted with forged vehicle credentials during a midday traffic stop on I-87 in Clarkstown.

New York State Police troopers stopped Sleepy Hollow residents Erickson Rodriguez-Martinez and his passenger Jhon Santos Guzman, both 26, shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26, when he committed a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, troopers said that probable cause to search the vehicle was established.

During the search, the two men were found to be in possession of a forged New York State dealer plate, forged New York State vehicle registration, and a forged New York State Insurance card. The two were arrested and charged with felony counts of forgery and possession of a forged instrument.

Following their arraignment in the Village of Grandview Court, both men were remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or bond. No return court date has been announced by police for Rodriguez-Martinez and Guzman.

