Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Two Charged With Assault Of Roommate In Rockland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File
Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern. Photo Credit: File

Two men are behind bars after hospitalizing their third roommate with a kitchen knife in Rockland County, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department responded to the Good Samaritan Hospital on Nov. 13, where a patient wanted to report an assault that had happened in the past involving his roommates in Sloatsburg.

The victim, who was in his 20s was assaulted by his two roommates - whose names have not yet been released by investigators - and suffered a laceration to his hand from a kitchen knife, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 39- and 34-year-old resident in Sloatsburg, who were charged with a felony count of second-degree assault, as well as third-degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors. Both were remanded to the Rockland County Jail and are scheduled to appear in the Village of Sloatsburg Justice Court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.