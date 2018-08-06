Two Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide At Westchester Medical Center

Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla was locked down for a police investigation following a murder-suicide on Wednesday morning.

Police said a male visitor in his 70s entered a room on the fourth floor and shot and killed a female family member who was a patient before turning the gun on himself.

The identities of the two have not yet been released, but authorities said they were both Westchester residents.

The Westchester County Department of Public Safety had earlier confirmed the incident, which occurred around 9:30 a.m., and said it was "contained to a single room" and that there was no ongoing threat to anyone at the hospital, or any other medical institution.

Westchester County Police and state police remain both inside and outside the hospital.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.