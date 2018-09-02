Two Killed In Two-Alarm Area House Fire

Two people were killed in a two-alarm house fire early Wednesday in the Hudson Valley, according to the New York State Police.

The fire, which was reported around 3 a.m. in Monroe in Orange County, was already fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene, officials said.

Two people inside the residence at 18 Elm Road were found by firefighters, said Trooper Steven Nevel, spokesman for the New York State Police.

Nevel said their identities will be released following the notification of family members.

They are believed to be residents of the home that was engulfed by the fire with flames shooting from the roof.

Firefighters from the Monroe Fire District, Chester, Woodbury, Warwick, Greenwood Lake, and Tuxedo all responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

