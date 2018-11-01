Two Killed, One Injured In Overnight Shooting In Newburgh

Two men were killed and another injured in an overnight shooting in Newburgh.

The incident occurred late in the evening Saturday along Liberty Street in the areas of Gidney Avenue and Clinton Street, said Det. Lt. Joseph Burns of the City of Newburgh Police Department.

The victims have been identified as Alexis Camacho, 25, and Antwaun Thomas, 28, both City of Newburgh residents. They were both pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital. The other individual shot was treated released.

The City of Newburgh Police Department, in conjunction with the New York State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Orange County District Attorney’s office, are investigating.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845)561-3131. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

