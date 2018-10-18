Contact Us
Two Men Walking On Sidewalk Struck By Vehicle In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
A look at the crash scene in Ramapo.
A look at the crash scene in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Two men walking on the sidewalk escaped serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Spring Valley.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Elm Street near Twin Avenue.

The two men had been struck by a 1999 Toyota operated by a 33-year-old woman from Spring Valley, Ramapo Police said.

The woman apparently suffered a medical condition which caused her to lose control of her vehicle, police said.

Both men, who suffered minor leg injuries, were transported by Hatzolah Ambulance to Westchester Medical Center. The female was also transported by Hatzolah Ambulance to Nyack Hospital.

Her 21-year-old female passenger from Spring Valley was not injured.

The driver was issued two summonses at the scene, one for "Driving on a Sidewalk," and the other for "Failing to use Designated Lane."

She was ordered to appear in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court at a later date and time.

