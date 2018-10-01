Two Robbed Same Area Gas Station Three Times At Gunpoint, Police Say

Two men who allegedly terrorized an Orange County gas station, robbing it several times, have been taken into custody following a lengthy investigation, police said.

New York State Police investigators in Middletown received reports of a series of armed robberies at the Mobil gas station on Bloomingburg Road in Wallkill in January and February last year. Police said that the gas station was held up at gunpoint three times, with the suspects making off with cash and cigarettes in each instance.

According to police, the initial investigation produced no suspects; however, investigators continued to work the case, which led to the closure of all three cases and the arrest of Middletown resident Robert Krause and Bloomingburg resident Joseph Orlowski.

Orlowski, 31, was charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of petit larceny and grand larceny. Krause, 30, was charged with one count each of robbery, grand larceny and petit larceny.

Following their arraignment in the Town of Wallkill Court, both men were remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court later this month to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.