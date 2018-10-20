Two Rockland Residents Charged With DWI In State Police Stops

New York State Police troopers in the Hudson Valley busted more than 30 motorists who were allegedly driving while impaired over the weekend.

The local residents charged with DWI were:

Orange County

On Friday, Oct. 19, State Police troopers in Montgomery arrested Steven Slezak, 33, of Highland Mills, for DWAI. He was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Route 208 in Blooming Grove. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Oct. 19, State Police troopers in Middletown arrested Timothy Feeney, 60, of New Hampton, for DWI. He was traveling in Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, State Police troopers in Middletown arrested Tristan Talsma, 23, of Cornwall on the Hudson, for DWI. He was traveling on Clove Road in Blooming Grove when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, State Police troopers in Middletown arrested Kamisa Aviles, 23, of Cornwall on the Hudson, for DWI. She was traveling on Route 17M in Wallkill when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, State Police troopers in Middletown arrested Carl Dippel, 46, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 211 in Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, State Police troopers in Hamptonburgh arrested Janaei, 24, of Newburgh, for DWI. She was traveling in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, State Police troopers in Montgomery arrested James Stamper, 55, of New Windsor, for Felony DWI. He was involved in a vehicle crash at the intersection of Second Street and Codlen Street in Newburgh. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and had a previous DWI conviction within the past ten years. He was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, State Police troopers in Haverstraw arrested Paul Denoyelles, 43, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 21, State Police troopers in Haverstraw arrested Steven Runko, 24, of New Hampton, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Orangetown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 21, State Police troopers in Monroe arrested Lionel Vega, 36, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 17 in Goshen when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 21, State Police troopers in Monroe arrested Alexander Degroat, 23, of Warwick, for DWI. He was traveling in Warwick when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 21, State Police troopers in Middletown arrested Nicholas Moschetto, 26, of Florida, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 416 in Hamptonburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 21, State Police troopers in Hamptonburgh arrested Josue De La Cruz, 21, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 9W in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Saturday, Oct. 20, State Police troopers in Haverstraw arrested Bobby Thariath, 40, of Nanuet, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 304 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Sunday, Oct. 21, State Police troopers in Highland arrested David Barlow, 33, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 299 in Lloyd when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

