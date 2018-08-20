Two Suspects Behind Bars After Violent Area Robbery

Two men allegedly stabbed a man in his head and neck and robbed him during an armed robbery in Orange County, police said.

Officers from the Port Jervis Police Department were dispatched to Railroad Avenue in the city’s “Acre” section shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21, where there was a report of a man yelling.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 26-year-old man bleeding, who was stabbed multiple times and had been robbed by two men.

The investigation into the stabbing led detectives to Matamoras, Pa. resident Christian Turner, 23, and Westbrookville resident Nicholas James, 19, who were arrested later that day.

Police said that the two men engaged their victim and Turner used a weapon to stab him in the head and neck, leaving him with puncture wounds.

Both men were charged with two counts of robbery and assault. Turner was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Following their arraignment, each was remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond. They are due back in court at a later date to answer the charges.

