Man Sentenced For Assaulting Police Officer In Area
police & fire

VIDEO: Police Attempt To ID Suspects Involved With Stolen Credit Card

Zak Failla
Ramapo Police investigators have released surveillance video of two suspects potentially involved with a stolen credit card incident.
Ramapo Police investigators have released surveillance video of two suspects potentially involved with a stolen credit card incident. Video Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Recognize them?

The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify two people potentially implicated in a stolen credit card incident.

Surveillance video has been released by the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division, which shows the two suspects - one of which is walking with a cane - riding an escalator at an area mall.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects have been asked to contact Ramapo Police Det. Bob Curtis by calling (845) 357-2400 ext. 4354.

