Wanted: Alert Issued For Suspect In Rockland Attempted Assault

Have you seen him?

The Ramapo Police Department has issued an alert regarding Jose Hernandez-Siquin, who is wanted on charges that include attempted assault and obstruction of breathing in connection to an incident in November last year.

Police described the 25-year-old Hernandez-Siquin as a 5-foot-5 man weighing approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

