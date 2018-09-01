Contact Us
Breaking News: D Released For 23-Year-Old Killed In Route 17 Crash
police & fire

Wanted: Alert Issued For Suspect In Rockland Attempted Assault

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Jose Hernandez-Siquin
Jose Hernandez-Siquin Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Have you seen him?

The Ramapo Police Department has issued an alert regarding Jose Hernandez-Siquin, who is wanted on charges that include attempted assault and obstruction of breathing in connection to an incident in November last year.

Police described the 25-year-old Hernandez-Siquin as a 5-foot-5 man weighing approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

