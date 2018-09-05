Contact Us
Wanted Fugitive Apprehended In Rockland

Zak Failla
Anfrew Hylton has been arrested by police in Ramapo.
Anfrew Hylton has been arrested by police in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

With an assist from the community, the Ramapo Police Department has tracked down and arrested a wanted man.

The Ramapo Police Department recently issued an alert regarding Anfrew Hylton, who was wanted on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon and menacing dating back to an incident in July.

Investigators in the department issued an alert on Facebook asking for help in locating the 5-foot-7, 165 pound Hylton, and within two weeks he was apprehended in Rockland County. He is currently awaiting arraignment on the charges and could face additional charges for attempting to evade arrest.

