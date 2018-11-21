Wanted Rockland Felon Faces Multiple Charges After Violent Domestic Incident, Police Say

A wanted 24-year-old Rockland County man on parole for a prior felony incident is behind bars, facing multiple charges after a violent domestic incident.

Members of the Monticello Police Department, with assistance from Sullivan County Sheriff deputies and New York State Police, arrested Anthony Joseph Heim of Spring Valley, on Friday, Nov. 23.

Heim was wanted by New York State Parole on a parole absconder violent felony warrant. He was additionally charged by Monticello Police with misdemeanors for criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, and the violation of harassment in the second degree.

Monticello Police responded to a 911 report of a violent domestic incident in a residence located at the Fairground Estates on Harmony Lane in the Village of Monticello just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Heim had been involved in a dispute with two female family members inside the residence, said Monticello Police Dept. Lt. Mark Johnstone.

During the dispute, Heim pushed and struck one of the females and threw down and nearly choked unconscious another who was 15 years old, Johnstone said.

Heim also intentionally kicked down a bedroom door, breaking it, when one of the victims tried to get away from him. One of the victims was able to leave the residence and go to a neighbor’s residence and call 911.

Monticello officers arrived on scene and found that Heim had barricaded himself in an attic crawl space. Once officers gained access to the attic, they utilized a telescopic mirror and a thermal image camera to locate Heim, who had intentionally hid himself under insulation in the attic, Johnstone said.

Officers then had to physically climb into the attic to arrest Heim. Heim physically fought with officers during his arrest and was subdued by a Taser.

Heim was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further action in the village of Monticello Justice Court. Heim is on a parole the state until Aug. 20, 2021 for a prior violent felony conviction of assault in the first degree in Rockland County.

