Wanted: Suspect In Armed Assault In Area On The Run

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators are attempting to track down a wanted 27-year-old man who is potentially armed and dangerous.

An alert was issued for Erick Grigoroff, who is wanted by the New York State Police and the town of Cortlandt Court for allegedly assaulting several people and causing injuries with a knife. He’s wanted on charges that include assault and criminal possession of a weapon. His last known address was in Peekskill.

Police described Grigoroff as 5-foot-6, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Investigators warned that “he is to be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes Grigoroff has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (914) 769-2600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

