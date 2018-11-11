Contact Us
police & fire

Westchester Man, 27, Killed By Girlfriend's Jealous Ex-Boyfriend In Double Homicide, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Thales Ferreira
Thales Ferreira Photo Credit: Miami-Dade Police Department

A 27-year-old man from Westchester was found shot to death along with his girlfriend in a double homicide committed by a jealous ex-boyfriend, police said.

Michael Tarulli of Irvington and his girlfriend Jenny Koonoolal-Jagdeo, 32, were found dead in different rooms of a Florida apartment on Thursday, Nov. 8, according to the Miami-Dade police.

A neighbor told police he heard gunshots around 7:30 a.m., an arrest report said.

Police had responded to the apartment the night before the murder on a complaint of a person banging on the door, the report said.

Kooonoolal-Jagdeo told police it was her ex-boyfriend who had been stalking her, the report says.

The ex-boyfriend, Thales Ferreira, 27, of Coconut Creek, Florida, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder after he was caught boarding a flight to Brazil at Miami International Airport, police said.

Police were led to Ferreira after a witness confirmed that he had come to their residence and taken a gun. The witness then told police that Ferreria returned, admitted taking the gun and confessed that he killed someone, the police report said.

