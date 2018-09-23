Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Westchester Pair Caught With Stolen .45-Caliber Handgun Upstate
Westchester Pair Caught With Stolen .45-Caliber Handgun Upstate

Alexander Kelly Photo Credit: Kingston Police Department
Asa Gibbons Photo Credit: Kingston Police Department

A late-night altercation between several men upstate led to the arrest of two from Westchester who were in possession of a handgun that had been reported stolen, police said.

Members of the City of Kingston Police Department received a call late on Sept. 20, where there was a report of a fight between several people on South Manor Avenue in Kingston. Officers from the Uniformed Patrol Division responded to break up the altercation and launched an investigation.

During the subsequent investigation, police said that an officer stopped Dobbs Ferry resident Alexander Kelly, 31 and White Plains resident Asa Gibbons, 37, who were attempting to drive away near the intersection of Cornell Street and Tremper Avenue. While interviewing the two Westchester men, they recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen out of South Carolina.

Gibbons and Kelly were arrested at the scene and charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. Gibbons was also charged with false personation. Both men have been arraigned in Kingston City Court and are scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.

