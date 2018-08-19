Contact Us
police & fire

Woman, 25, Knocks Victim Unconscious With Punch At Rockland Bar

Karen Connolly Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A 25-year-old woman knocked a female victim unconscious during a late-night scuffle at a Hudson Valley bar, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to the Grand Saloon in Pearl River shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12, where there was a reported assault.

The investigation into the incident determined that New City resident Karen Connolly, was involved in an altercation with the other woman, when she struck the victim on the side of the head.

After being struck, the second woman lost consciousness and suffered injuries to her face and head, police said.

Connolly was later arrested and charged with a felony count of assault. She was released following her arraignment and is due in court next week on Aug. 27 to answer the charge.

