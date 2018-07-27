Woman, 43, Killed When Car Crashes Into Tree On Route 9W

A 43-year-old woman was killed in a one-car crash on Route 9W after hitting a tree, police said.

Jolene E. Jollie of Milton was traveling south around 5:30 p.m. Friday, on Route 9W when her car left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, Town of Lloyd Police Lt. James Janso said.

Jollie, who was the sole occupant in the car was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Janso said.

Lloyd Police were assisted at the scene by Town of Marlboro Police, New York State Police, Highland Fire Department, Marlboro Fire Department and Mobil Life Ambulance.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

