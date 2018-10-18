Woman Caught Attempting To Cash Fake Check Worth $1.9K At Rockland Bank, Police Say

A 49-year-old woman is behind bars and facing three felony charges after attempting to cash a fake check worth more than $1,900 at a bank in Rockland County, according to police.

The woman, Kiera Isbell, allegedly entered the Chase Bank in Sparkill on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at around 1:45 p.m. and attempted to case the check, Orangetown Police said.

The bank contacted the Orangetown Police, which made contact with Isbell, of the Bronx, and found her to be in possession of the fraudulent check and also a forged New York State driver’s license, both under the guise of an actual Chase Bank account holder, police said.

Isbell was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters where she was processed and charged with fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and second-degree identity theft, all felonies.

She was arraigned and then transported to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $7,500 bail.

