Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Route 17A Reopens After Downed Tree Causes Closure
police & fire

Woman Caught Attempting To Cash Fake Check Worth $1.9K At Rockland Bank, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Kiera Isbell
Kiera Isbell Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A 49-year-old woman is behind bars and facing three felony charges after attempting to cash a fake check worth more than $1,900 at a bank in Rockland County, according to police.

The woman, Kiera Isbell, allegedly entered the Chase Bank in Sparkill on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at around 1:45 p.m. and attempted to case the check, Orangetown Police said.

The bank contacted the Orangetown Police, which made contact with Isbell, of the Bronx, and found her to be in possession of the fraudulent check and also a forged New York State driver’s license, both under the guise of an actual Chase Bank account holder, police said.

Isbell was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters where she was processed and charged with fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and second-degree identity theft, all felonies.

She was arraigned and then transported to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $7,500 bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.