Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Woman Charged With Careless Driving After SUV Collides With Train In Bergen

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
An Infiniti SUV collided with an NJ Transit train in Elmwood Park Wednesday. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Police work to clear the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A woman was cited after her car was struck by an NJ Transit train on Wednesday night, causing a temporary suspension of service.

Officials said that at approximately 9:15 p.m. on July 25, the 8:41 train from Hoboken, which was scheduled to arrive at Waldwick 15 minutes later, struck an SUV at the Midland Avenue crossing in Elmwood Park.

As a result of the crash, Elmwood Park resident Yudelka Guzman was ticketed for failure to observe a traffic signal and careless driving.

No injuries were reported to the 175 riders on the train, nor the two people inside the car that was struck. Rail service on the Main-Bergen Line was suspended temporarily between the Plauderville and Ridgewood train stations as the incident was investigated.

Earlier report:

An NJ Transit train traveling westbound from Hoboken collided with an SUV at the Midland Avenue crossing in Elmwood Park on Wednesday evening.

No injuries were reported. A flatbed tow truck removed the Infiniti SUV, which was partially wedged underneath the #1277 train.

Elmwood Park, Saddle Brook and NJ Transit police responded to the incident.

BOYD A. LOVING ALSO CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.