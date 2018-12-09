Woman Escapes Injury As BMW Becomes Engulfed In Flames In Rockland

A Rockland County woman narrowly escaped danger when her BMW went up in flames in her driveway.

First responders were dispatched to a Stillo Court home in Airmont at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, police said. Upon arrival at the house, they found a 2014 BMW that was fully engulfed in flames.

According to police, the driver told officers that she had just arrived home when the car began smoking. Volunteers from the Tallman Fire Department were dispatched to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.

Police said that no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

