North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
police & fire

Woman Faces DWI Charge After Crash In Rockland

Zak Failla
Jennifer A. Meehan.
The investigation into a driver who allegedly left the scene of a late-night car crash in Rockland County led to the arrest of a New Jersey woman who was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were called to investigate an alleged hit-and-run incident on West Erie Street in Blauvelt that left property damage at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 9.

Police said that investigators located a vehicle involved in the incident on a nearby street, which was being driven by Westwood, N.J. resident Jennifer Meehan, 46, who was allegedly driving while impaired.

Meehan was arrested and proceeded to fail a breathalyzer at Orangetown Police Headquarters. Meehan was subsequently charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .18 percent and driving while intoxicated.

She was also cited for failure to use her designated lane and leaving the scene of an accident.

Following her arraignment, Meehan was released and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Dec. 20 to respond to the charges.

