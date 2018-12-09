Woman Facing Drug Charges ID'd As Pearl River HS Teacher

An area woman arrested on cocaine charges after she drove a man who had been stabbed to the hospital has been identified as a Pearl River High School special education teacher.

Denise Christensen, 53, of Pearl River, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 8, after Clarkstown Police officers responded to Nyack Hospital for a report of a man with stab wounds, said Clarkstown Police Det. Peter Walker.

Christensen has been placed on administrative leave, the school district said.

After arriving at the hospital, hospital officials contacted Clarkstown Police who interviewed the victim, identified as Carl Mason, 29, of Sparkill. Both Christensen and Mason were not forthcoming with the events leading to the stabbing, Walker said.

The investigation revealed the car that was driven by and registered to Christensen and contained felony weight of cocaine, police said.

The two were taken into custody for the possession of a controlled substance.

Christensen was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony), fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).

Mason was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony) and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Christensen is being held at the Rockland County jail on $2,000 bail. She is due back in court on Wednesday.

Mason remains in the hospital.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.