Woman Injured While Hiking Rescued At DeForest Lake

A woman who was injured while hiking around DeForest Lake in New City was rescued by firefighters.

The 46-year-old was rescued around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after twisting her ankle in an area that was hard for rescue personnel to reach, said Clarkstown Police Det. Peter Walker.

When first reached, first responders thought they might have to utilize a high-angle team out of the West Nyack Fire Department and technical equipment, but in the end, the woman was rescued by firefighters on an ATV, Walker said.

The woman received a sprained ankle and was treated at the scene.

Agencies responding included Nyack, Conger, and New City Fire Department and the Clarkstown Police Department.

"The incident had a good outcome," Walker said.

