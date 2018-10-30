Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Deer On Palisades Parkway

A 50-year-old woman was killed after the car she was traveling in hit a deer on the Palisades Parkway and slammed into several trees, leading to an hourslong closure of the southbound lanes.

The crash, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Clarkstown, closed the southbound lanes for more than four hours as police investigated the incident, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Thomas Kofi, 68, of Spring Valley, was traveling southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the west shoulder. The vehicle struck the deer and veered left off the roadway onto the grass median where it overturned into a wooded area striking several trees, Nevel said.

Responding troopers found the passenger, Miriam Kofi, unconscious in the vehicle. She was removed from the vehicle and CPR was initiated by a trooper until EMS arrived and she was transported to Nyack Hospital.

Kofi was pronounced dead at the hospital. Thomas Kofi was transported to Westchester Medical Center with internal injuries.

