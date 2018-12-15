Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2018-12-15

Woman, Man Face Drug Dealing Charges After Lengthy Investigation In Area

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Katelyn Valenzuela Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Police Department
Bradley Augustin Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Police Department

A woman and man were arrested following a months-long investigation into drug sales in Orange County.

City of Newburgh resident Katelyn Valenzuela, 21, and Bradley Augustin, 28, of New Windsor were arrested around 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, following the execution of search warrants obtained following the multi-agency investigation, said City of Newburgh Police Sgt. Christopher Lahar.

During the searches, at 196 South William St., in the City of Newburgh and 74 Cedar Lane in the Town of New Windsor, agents and officers seized 19.7 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 18.5 grams of heroin, two loaded handguns, $1,400 in cash, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and packaging materials, Lahar said.

Augustin was charged with four felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Valenzuela was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Both were processed and held pending arraignment in the City of Newburgh Court.

The agencies taking part in the investigation and searches included the City of Newburgh Police Department, Town of New Windsor Police Department, Orange County Drug Task Force, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

