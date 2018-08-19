Woman Points Loaded Shotgun At Man During Dispute In Rockland, Police Say

A woman has been charged after threatening to shoot a man with a loaded shotgun during an argument in Pearl River, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to a Pearl River home at 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, where there was a report of a domestic dispute involving a man and woman, police said.

According to police, during the argument, Pearl River resident Marlena Hartman, 42, pointed a loaded shotgun at her alleged victim, threatening him with it.

Hartman was arrested at the scene and charged with a misdemeanor of menacing at Orangetown Police Headquarters.

Following her arraignment, Hartman was released and is due back in court on Aug. 27 to answer the charge.

