Woman Reported As Missing Charged With Intent To Sell Fentanyl, Cocaine

A woman who was reported as a missing endangered adult earlier this month is now being behinds after being accused of dealing drugs.

Meredithe C. Morrow-Beach, a Dutchess County resident, had been reported missing by state police on Wednesday, Oct. 3. (Click here to see Daily Voice's story posted that day.)

State Police say the 45-year-old Pleasant Valley resident was found last week.

When located, Morrow-Beach was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Dutchess County Court stemming from a narcotics investigation led by Troop K CNET and the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation found Morrow-Beach involved in the sale and possession of both fentanyl and cocaine.

She was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled with Intent to sell, both Class B felonies.

Morrow-Beach was taken into custody at Putnam Hospital, and then remanded to the Dutchess County Jail pursuant to the County Court indictment.

