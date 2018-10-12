Woman Visiting To Attend Wedding Killed In Single-Car Tarrytown Crash

A passenger in a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center.

The other three occupants of the vehicle were also transported to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Several 911 calls were placed reporting a serious accident with a vehicle flipped over in the backyard of a home on Park Avenue in Tarrytown at approximately 10:08 p.m., police said.

The vehicle in question had been traveling southbound on Route 9 (Broadway) when it left the roadway onto the property of the Washington Irving School and eventually stopping in the backyard of 5 Park Ave.

Tarrytown officers found four occupants inside of the vehicle when they arrived on scene.

The passenger who died was a resident of India who was visiting to attend a wedding, Tarrytown Police said. Her name has not yet been released.

Officers were assisted at the scene by the Tarrytown Fire Department, Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Irvington Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Westchester County Police (Accident Investigation Unit) and the Town of Greenburgh Paramedics.

