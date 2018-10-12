Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Traveler With Confirmed Case Of Measles Visited These Rockland Locations
police & fire

Woman Visiting To Attend Wedding Killed In Single-Car Tarrytown Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
5 Park Ave. in Tarrytown.
5 Park Ave. in Tarrytown. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A passenger in a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center.

The other three occupants of the vehicle were also transported to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Several 911 calls were placed reporting a serious accident with a vehicle flipped over in the backyard of a home on Park Avenue in Tarrytown at approximately 10:08 p.m., police said.

The vehicle in question had been traveling southbound on Route 9 (Broadway) when it left the roadway onto the property of the Washington Irving School and eventually stopping in the backyard of 5 Park Ave.

Tarrytown officers found four occupants inside of the vehicle when they arrived on scene.

The passenger who died was a resident of India who was visiting to attend a wedding, Tarrytown Police said. Her name has not yet been released.

Officers were assisted at the scene by the Tarrytown Fire Department, Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Irvington Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Westchester County Police (Accident Investigation Unit) and the Town of Greenburgh Paramedics.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.