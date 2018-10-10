Woman Wanted For Falsifying Business Records To Avoid Larceny Warrant

New York State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman wanted for falsifying business records and criminal impersonation.

Margo Tebordo, 36, is wanted by state police and the town of LaGrange court for failure to appear for court proceedings in regards to an arrest in August of 2017.

Tebordo was charged with falsifying business records and criminal impersonation while attempting to avoid being identified as the subject of a larceny warrant, state police said.

She is described as being 5-foot--4, 144 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 845-677-7300 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov . Police warn not to approach Tebordo if seen.

