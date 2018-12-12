Contact Us
politics

Cohen Will Serve Sentence At Area Prison Described As 'Castle Behind Bars'

Joe Lombardi
Otisville Federal Correctional Institution Photo Credit: Google Maps
The Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, where Cohen will begin his sentence in March, is located in Orange County, north of I-84and west of Route 17, about 80 miles north of midtown Manhattan. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer and so-called "fixer" for President Donald Trump, is headed to a facility in the Hudson Valley once named by Forbes as one of the "10 cushiest prisons" in America.

The 52-year-old Cohen, 52, was sentenced earlier this week to three years after he admitted to lying to Congress about Trump’s business dealings in Russia, breaking campaign finance laws on behalf of Trump and evading $1.4 million in taxes related to his personal businesses.

The Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, where Cohen will begin his sentence in March, is located in Orange County, north of I-84and west of Route 17, about 80 miles north of midtown Manhattan.

The facility has also been described as a "castle behind bars," according to this report by Business Insider.

White-collar criminals, including convicted politicians, often request to stay at the medium-security facility, where prisoners can play horseshoes and bocce, have cookouts on holidays and stay up late watching premium cable TV, according to a 2012 story in the New York Post

