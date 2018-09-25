Could Third-Party Candidates Play Spoiler Roles In November Governor's Race? Stay Tuned

The leaders of a small but influential Working Families Party are scheduled to meet Thursday night, Sept. 27 to decide whether to keep Cynthia Nixon as its candidate for governor on Nov. 6, or endorse Gov. Andrew Cuomo and avoid playing the role of a spoiler.

One of the possible deals is backing Nixon in a state Assembly race against a fellow Democratic lesbian, Deborah Glick, as reported here earlier by the New York Post.

The problem is: Nixon, best known for her HBO role on "Sex And The City," hasn't even said if she wants to serve in the state legislature.

In actuality, Cuomo faces more possible Democratic vote loss on Nov. 6 from another third-party candidate, Stephanie Miner.

Miner, a former Syracuse mayor and State Democratic Party chairwoman will appear on the Serve America Movement line also known as SAM.

The other third-party candidates are Howie Hawkins of the Green Party and Larry Sharpe of the Libertarian Party.

After endorsing Nixon in her Sept. 13 primary against Cuomo, the Working Fmailies Party saw the governor trounce her.

In addition to tonight, the Working Families Party plans to meet next week to make a final decision.

Removing Nixon's name from the gubernatorial ballot line complex. She would have to run for a different office. If that happens and the Working Families Party tries to back Cuomo, the governor still can refuse to accept their endorsement.

Bill O'Reilly, spokesman for Republican Marc Molinaro's campaign said:: "Ms. Nixon ran a smart and spirited primary, and whatever she decides to do in the general election will be the right decision for her."

"Marc Molinaro plans to significantly cut taxes, not raise them -- but on the need to banish the institutional corruption we've seen in Albany under Andrew Cuomo, (Nixon) and Dutchess County Executive Molinaro have been singing near-identical tunes."

Overshadowing the Working Family Party's decision is the fact it needs its candidate for governor to get 50,000 votes on Nov. 6 to get an automatic line on all ballots for another four years. It's a vote that could determine the party's future.

WFP Chairman Bill Lipton said, "Over the next 10 to 15 days, we are going to be making a final decision about our ballot line."

